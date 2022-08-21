Cowboys Chargers Football

Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin, left, returns a punt for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday in Inglewood.

 Ashley Landis

INGLEWOOD — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster.

The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

