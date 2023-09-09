Turnovers plague Knights in shut out loss to Patriots

LANCASTER — The Desert Christian football team knew it had to play a near flawless game against Hesperia Christian.
The Knights were coming off a tough loss last week to Malibu and were looking to bounce back against the Patriots.
But five turnovers, six quarterback sacks, and several big plays certainly didn’t help against the defending CIF champions. Visiting Hesperia Christian took advantage of Desert Christian’s miscues with an easy 45-0 victory, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and go back to the things that made us successful,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said.
The Knights (1-2) will have a much-needed bye next week before the open of league.
“Our youth keeps showing,” Williams said. “Not that we should have won tonight because that’s a really good team, but the game should’ve been a lot closer. There was a lack of discipline. It’s good we have the bye week to rest up.”
Following Desert Christian’s first turnover, the Patriots took advantage. Two plays later, Dylan Alfonzo scored from 31 yards out to put Hesperia Christian (2-1) up 13-0. The Patriots led 19-0 after the first quarter.
“Some people on this team want to wear the jersey, but they don’t want to play,” Desert Christian’s Raymond Lattimore said. “They just want to say they’re on the team. If a soldier is in the military, you have to be ready for war. You just can’t just wear the uniform. Guys weren’t ready to play tonight. There has to be grit and desire and if we show that it will be like a domino effect. We will bounce back.”
Quarterback Franky Balcorta felt the wrath of the Patriots’ defense as he was sacked six times. He was under duress the entire night and had no time to throw the ball.
“I think only some of us came out ready to play,” Knights receiver Stephen Wiser said. “We weren’t working as one unit. Some people are not on the same page. This was tough for us, especially coming off last week’s loss. It might have affected us, overall.”
The Knights were intercepted three times and fumbled twice.
“In the second half, at least they showed up a little bit. They showed guts,” Williams said. “We’ve learned what we can’t do. We must go back to the basic fundamentals, but if we can’t block it’s going to be a long season. It’s the simple things of football. We must now focus on Milken.”
Desert Christian’s offense was stale as it could only muster 34 yards of total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.