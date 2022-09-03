Turnovers cost Desert Christian in season opener

HESPERIA — Five turnovers total, four interceptions, two special teams touchdowns, one pick six and one lost fumble. The only thing that was missing was a partridge in a pear tree.
It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to the season that the Desert Christian football team had hoped for. Hesperia Christian reaped the benefits of the Knights’ miscues and ran away with a 50-3 victory, Friday night, at Hesperia Christian High School.
“We had a lot of chances, but we forced a lot of things,” Desert Christian coach Aaron Williams said. “I didn’t think the defense played too bad, but it was the five turnovers. We lost the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball. We knew coming in that we were going to have a challenge this big.”
The Patriots got on the board first following a 70-yard punt return by Shiloh Stabile to give his team a 6-0 lead.
Desert Christian responded with a methodical drive of its own. The Knights (0-1) failed to reach the end zone, but did walk away with points off the right leg of C.J. Chewning, who hit a 34-yard field goal to cut the lead in half.
That was one of the few bright spots for Desert Christian.
“We wanted to push this team and that’s why we play the teams we do (in the preseason),” Williams said. “Our mindset is we will get better (playing these teams). Our effort was there, we just have to get the details down.”
The Knights play perennial power Calvary Chapel (Downey) next week in their home opener.
Desert Christian quarterback Walter Euceda, making his first varsity start at quarterback, played well and threw for 123 yards. Unfortunately, he was intercepted four times, one of them resulted in a pick six by the Patriots. Euceda left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent injured hip.
“It was a bit humbling for us,” Desert Christian receiver Luke Dumas said. “This was a great test for us to see where we’re at. We have to have a short memory. You have to in football. Next week, we’ll come back pumped up.
“It was the little mistakes that got us. Next week, we will come out way more intense.”
Dumas finished with four catches for 36 yards. Sean Worrell led the Knights with five receptions for 73 yards.
“We knew coming into the game that they were a good team and we wanted to make a statement,” Worrell said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight. Hopefully we are able to turn things around. There are things we need to work on. We didn’t give (Euceda) enough time to throw the ball. Our special teams kind of hurt us too.”
