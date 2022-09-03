 Skip to main content
HS Football | Hesperia Christian 50, Desert Christian 3

Turnovers cost Desert Christian in season opener

HESPERIA — Five turnovers total, four interceptions, two special teams touchdowns, one pick six and one lost fumble. The only thing that was missing was a partridge in a pear tree.

It wasn’t the auspicious beginning to the season that the Desert Christian football team had hoped for. Hesperia Christian reaped the benefits of the Knights’ miscues and ran away with a 50-3 victory, Friday night, at Hesperia Christian High School.

