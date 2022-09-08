Giants Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner, center, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) and Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 win over the Giants.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy took things into his own hands with the Los Angeles Dodgers trailing 2-0. He beat the shift with a bunt, bringing Justin Turner to the plate — and Turner responded with a three-run homer.

Muncy added his own three-run blast in the eighth to help the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday.

