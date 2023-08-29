Angels Phillies Baseball

Associated Press

Angels pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after giving up a two-run home run to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper during the fourth inning on Monday in Philadelphia. The Angels lost 6-4 to the Phillies.

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner keeps hitting homers — all the Phillies have of late, really — with his seven this month for a team that has socked 52 in August.

Turner wants the NL champions to keep going deep, all the way back to the World Series.

