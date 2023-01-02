Cotton Bowl Football

Associated Press

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt speaks during a news conference for the Cotton Bowl, Thursday, in Arlington, Texas.

 Sam Hodde

ARLINGTON, Texas — There was plenty of speculation about Michael Pratt’s future and whether the Tulane quarterback who drew interest from Power Five schools ever really considered going into the transfer portal after the Green Wave landed a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

“When you have success, opportunities present themselves, but I wouldn’t say it was super tempting because this is my squad,” Pratt, the third-year starter, said without offering specifics. “These are my guys, and the coaches that recruited me into the culture and everything, coach (Willie) Fritz.”

