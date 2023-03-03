Arizona USC Basketball

Associated Press

USC forward VIncent Iwuchukwu (3) shoots as Arizona center Oumar Ballo defends during the second on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Azoulas Tubelis scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 8 Arizona ended USC’s 14-game home win streak with an 87-81 victory Thursday night.

It was the Wildcats’ first game since they were upset by rival Arizona State on an improbable half-court shot at the buzzer, 89-88. Arizona has not lost back-to-back games in the two seasons Tommy Lloyd has been its coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.