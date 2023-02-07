NASCAR Clash at Coli KR

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. lifts the championship trophy after winning The Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.

Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.

