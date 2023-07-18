NASCAR New Hampshire Auto Racing

Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr., celebrates his win in the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race, Monday, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H.

 Steven Senne

LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. had just chewed up the competition to win at the same New Hampshire track where his dad won a regional stock car series race in 1994 when he clutched a 22-pound live lobster given to the winner and chomped on a claw.

“I’d ... sure like to throw him on the grill right now if you can find him,” the younger Truex said later of the crustacean.

