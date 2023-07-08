LOS ANGELES — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.
“It was a tough decision for me, but I got to get my hand right,” Trout said Friday before the Los Angeles Angels visited the Dodgers.
Wearing a cast that stretches from his hand to his elbow, a smiling Trout was on the field before the game, two days after having surgery.
“It’s the quickest route to get back on the field,” he said. “Got it done, feels good, let it heal.”
Trout got hurt fouling off a pitch on Monday.
“It’s a freak thing,” he said. “All the preparation I’ve done to keep me on the field, all the work I’ve been putting in just to keep my body healthy, and something like this pops up. It’s just a little bump in the road and I’ll get back out there.”
Trout is one of 14 Angels players currently on the injured list.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as fast as I can,” he said. “Hopefully before September.”
The three-time AL MVP was selected to his 11th All-Star team and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Ohtani in Angels’ lineup as DH while nursing blister on finger against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — All-Star Shohei Ohtani is in the lineup as the designated hitter and is set to bat leadoff for the Los Angeles Angels in their Freeway Series opener against the Dodgers.
The two-way superstar is nursing a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. He was held hitless Wednesday to close out a three-game sweep by the San Diego Padres. Ohtani left Tuesday’s start as a pitcher because of the blister. He also has a cracked fingernail.
“He’s fine. He hasn’t said anything about it. It doesn’t affect him to hit,” manager Phil Nevin said before Friday night’s game at Dodger Stadium. “I’m really trying to get him as many pitches as I can.”
Ohtani won’t pitch in next week’s All-Star game in Seattle, but if he’s healthy enough, he will remain the starting DH for the American League.
The Angels are without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout, who had surgery Wednesday for a broken left wrist after fouling off a pitch. He’s likely to be out several weeks.
Trout usually bats behind Ohtani in the lineup.
“Obviously with Mike down, it’s a little bit different,” Nevin said. “We’ve seen him walk a lot lately. If that’s going to happen, you might as well have him on base to get it going, right?”
