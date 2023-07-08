Angels Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout laughs during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Los Angeles.

 

LOS ANGELES — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.

“It was a tough decision for me, but I got to get my hand right,” Trout said Friday before the Los Angeles Angels visited the Dodgers.

