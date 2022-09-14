Angles Guardians Baseball

The Angels’ Mike Trout reacts after flying out during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, in Cleveland. Trout’s home run streak of seven straight games was halted and the Angels lost 3-1.

CLEVELAND — Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh’s Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

