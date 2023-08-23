Reds Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout gets ready to head out to the field for the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in Anaheim. It was his first game back after breaking his hand on July 3.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout returned to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup Tuesday night after missing 38 games with a broken bone in his left hand.

The Angels activated Trout before they hosted the Cincinnati Reds, and he took his usual No. 2 spot in the order while playing center field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.