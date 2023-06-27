White Sox Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) scores the winning run on a wild pitch by Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (left)  with Mike Moustakas (8) batting during the ninth inning on Monday in Anaheim. The Angels won 2-1.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — In a game where offense was hard to come by, Mike Trout’s struggles at the plate stood out.

With a chance to get a critical seven-game homestand off to a successful start, he still found a way to create a run, one that didn’t require swinging the bat.

