The Angels’ Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in Anaheim. The Angels won 6-2.

ANAHEIM — Mickey Moniak realizes the Los Angeles Angels are loaded with quality outfielders at the moment, so he strived to stay sharp in the cage and with video study during five straight days without playing in a game recently.

When he got another chance to contribute Wednesday night, Moniak delivered with his bat and his glove in another solid win.

