Red Sox Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mickey Moniak (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Red Sox in the first inning on Tuesday in Anaheim. Moniak homered for the second straight game.

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout had a two-run shot, Mickey Moniak homered for the second straight game, Griffin Canning pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Matt Thaiss also went deep for the Angels, who have won three straight and four of their last five.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.