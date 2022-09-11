Angels Astros Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout leaves the batter’s box after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of the team’s game against the Houston Astros on Saturday in Houston.

 Eric Christian Smith

HOUSTON — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night.

Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to left field in the second inning. The three-time AL MVP broke the club mark of five games in a row with a homer set by Bobby Bonds in 1977.

