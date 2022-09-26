Angels Twins Baseball

The Angels’ Mike Trout (right) smiles as he moves through the celebration line after the Angels’ 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, in Minneapolis. Trout homered and doubled twice in the victory.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.

Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game.

