The Angels' Mike Trout gestures as he rounds first after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, in Anaheim. The Angels won 8-7.

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout homered for the eighth time in 10 games and the Los Angeles Angels tripped up the Seattle Mariners' AL wild-card run with an 8-7 victory Friday night that ended a four-game losing streak.

Trout homered in seven straight games, one shy of the big league record, before failing to hit one Tuesday and Wednesday at Cleveland. He put the Angels ahead 5-3 when he led off the fifth with his 36th home run of the season, tying an Angel Stadium record by homering in a fifth straight home game.

