Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout watches his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim on Wednesday.

 Alex Gallardo

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to lower his ERA to 0.45 against the A's this season. The Angels extended their winning streak over Oakland to five games. Los Angeles won for the fourth time in its last five games overall.

