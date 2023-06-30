NEW YORK — Mike Trout will see a bunch of new faces surrounding him at this year’s All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder was selected for his 11th appearance on Thursday, and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

