WBC Baseball US Colombia

Associated Press

The United States’ Mike Trout celebrates after hitting a triple against Colombia during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Wednesday, in Phoenix. The United States won 3-2.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

PHOENIX — Mike Trout had three hits and three RBIs, and the United States used a stellar night from its deep bullpen to beat Colombia 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Mexico and the U.S. both finished with a 3-1 record in Group C to advance. Mexico gets the top seed because it beat the U.S. 11-5 on Sunday.

