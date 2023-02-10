Angels Trout Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros, Sept. 4, in Anaheim. Trout is one of eight MLB MVPs playing in the World Baseball Classic.

 

 Jae C. Hong

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States’ Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are among eight Major League Baseball MVPs on rosters for next month’s World Baseball Classic.

Canada’s Freddie Freeman and the United States’ Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw also are on the rosters announced Thursday for the 20-nation tournament, to be played from March 8-21.

