Angels outfielder Jo Adell hits a single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White during fifth-inning on Friday in Toronto. Adell had a career-high four hits, including two home runs in the Angels’ 12-0 victory.

TORONTO — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night.

Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.

