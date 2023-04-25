College Baseball Notebook

Associated Press

USC starting pitcher Tyler Stromsborg (24) throws a pitch against Stanford, March 11, in Los Angeles. The Trojans are two games out of first place after winning a three-game series against crosstown rival UCLA.

Southern California’s rebuild under first-year coach Andy Stankiewicz isn’t necessarily on the fast track. It’s certainly moving right along, though.

The Trojans, whose 12 national titles are twice as many as any other school despite a down cycle that’s lasted 25 years, enter the last week of April in unfamiliar territory — in the upper half of the Pac-12.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.