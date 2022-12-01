USC California Basketball

Associated Press

Southern California guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) shoots while defended by California forward Monty Bowser (2) during the second half of the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Wednesday in Berkeley. USC won 66-51.

BERKELEY — Reese Dixon-Waters scored 10 of his career-high 17 points in a 20-0 run in the second half that lifted Southern California to a 66-51 win over California in the Pac-12 Conference opener Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-3) were clinging to a 46-43 lead midway through the second half when Dixon-Waters made a pair of free throws to start the barrage. He added a three-point play and a 3-pointer 28 seconds apart as the run reached 10 and the lead was 56-43 at the 7:21 mark.

