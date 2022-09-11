USC Stanford Football

Associated Press

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford on Saturday.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

STANFORD — Caleb Williams stood up and offered one last parting thought: “Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!” His decorated fingernails told a story, too: Stanford’s iconic tree mascot on each middle digit.

Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading No. 10 Southern California past Stanford 41-28 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener.

