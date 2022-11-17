Kings Oilers Hockey

The Canadian Press via AP

Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore (12) checks Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.

 JASON FRANSON

EDMONTON, Alberta — Trevor Moore had his first NHL hat trick and the Los Angeles Kings beat the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

"It's kind of funny because I didn't feel I had my best tonight," Moore said. "It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.