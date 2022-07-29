Dodgers Rockies Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Trea Turner (6) scores on a single hit by Will Smith as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz turns to apply a late tag in the fourth inning on Thursday in Denver.

DENVER — Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday night.

Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.

