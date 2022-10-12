LOS ANGELES — The well-rested Los Angeles Dodgers raced out to a big lead early and hung on against the upstart San Diego Padres.

Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Dodgers won 5-3 on Tuesday night in the NL Division Series opener.

