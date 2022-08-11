Pac 12 Media Day Football

Associated Press

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley speaks during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football media day on July 29 in Los Angeles.

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — When Brett Neilon looks around Southern California’s locker room, the Trojans’ sixth-year center sees a few teammates who were with him all the way from the heights of a Pac-12 title to the depths of this storied football program’s worst season in 30 years.

Neilon also sees the nation’s top receiver at Pitt in 2021, Oklahoma’s former freshman quarterback sensation, an ex-Alabama linebacker and a few dozen other guys he just recently met, all wearing new cardinal jerseys and preparing to restore the Trojans to glory this fall.

