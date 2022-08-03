Nationals Padres Soto Trade Baseball

Associated Press

The Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto bats during a game against the New York Mets, Monday, at Nationals Park in Washington. The Padres won the Soto sweepstakes, acquiring the 23-year-old and first baseman Josh Bell from Washington for rookie left-hander Mackenzie Gore, first baseman/DH Luke Voit and four prospects.

CHICAGO — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball’s trade deadline day was an action-packed affair — 27 trades in all — and no one had more fun than the Padres.

