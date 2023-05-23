 Skip to main content
Track and Field | CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet

Track stars moving on

Quartz Hill, Highland athletes qualify for state meet

MOORPARK — Quartz Hill had four girls and Highland had one boy qualify for the CIF State Track and Field Championships at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet on Saturday at Moorpark High School.

The Royals’ girls 4x100-meter relay team of Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins, Sanaiya Watkins and Adonijah Currie finished third and broke their own school record with a time of 46.88 seconds to qualify for the state meet.

