Track stars moving on

MOORPARK — Quartz Hill had four girls and Highland had one boy qualify for the CIF State Track and Field Championships at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet on Saturday at Moorpark High School.
The Royals’ girls 4x100-meter relay team of Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins, Sanaiya Watkins and Adonijah Currie finished third and broke their own school record with a time of 46.88 seconds to qualify for the state meet.
The girls broke the school record last week when they finished sixth at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Finals in 46.99 seconds.
Currie also qualified in the girls 200 meters, breaking her own one-week-old school record with a 23.41 to finish second closely behind Serra’s Brazil Neal (23.36).
Currie broke the Quartz Hill school record last week when she won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 200-meter title in 23.58.
Watkins also finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.37 to qualify for the state meet. She scratched the 300 hurdles because of a hurt foot.
Highland’s Matthew Donis will head to the state meet for the second straight year. He qualified in the 1,600 meters by finishing sixth in 4:12.86 and was fourth in the 3,200 in 9:00.57.
Donis has yet to reach his PRs set earlier this season. He ran the 1,600 in 4:09.66 at the 63rd Mt. SAC Relays on April 15 and ran an 8:52.91 in the 3,200 at the APU Meet of Champions on March 25.
Donis finished 19th in the 3,200 meters last year at the State Track and Field Championship Finals in 9:14.74, but had an injury that hampered him.
Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith ended her high school career in the girls 3,200, finishing ninth in 10:51.11. She hit her PR of 10:39.13 at the Arcadia Invitational on April 8.
Quartz Hill senior Alex Manzano also finished his career on Saturday, finishing 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:14.42. He broke the school record twice this season, first at the CIF-SS Division 1 Prelims (4:16.27) on May 6 and then in the Finals (4:13.50) on May 13.
Paraclete senior Lauren Dace finished her school career with a 14th-place finish in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch. She hit her PR last week in the Division 4 Finals at 5-02 to finish second.
The state meet is this Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Prelims will be held on Friday with championships on Saturday.
