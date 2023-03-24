Track Transgender Athletics

Associated Press

South African long distance athlete Caster Semenya on her way to winning the 5,000 meters at the South African national championships, April 15, 2021, in Pretoria, South Africa.

 Christiaan Kotze

Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.

In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track.

