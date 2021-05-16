TEMECULA — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy boys soccer team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 second round match on Saturday, 3-1 at Linfield Christian.
Palmdale Aerospace (8-1), the Heritage League co-champs, scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie after halftime.
The Griffins will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday against the winner of Saturday’s second-round match between Pasadena Poly and Wiseburn DaVinci.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 13,
Bolsa Grande 5
GARDEN GROVE — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 second-round match on Friday, 13-5 at Bolsa Grande High.
The Royals (9-0) remain undefeated and will host San Dimas in a quarterfinals match on Monday.
Quartz Hill secured the win by sweeping No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
No. 1 singles player Riley Johnson swept her sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-2, while No. 2 singles Mia Ogebe swept her sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antonielwicz and Brooke Faulk swept their sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling won two sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles team of Kyndall Segale and Alayna Boyd won the one set they played together, 6-2.
No. 3 singles player Kate McPherson won one set, 6-3, 2-6, 0-6.
Baseball
Highland 10,
Lancaster 7
LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team defeated Lancaster 10-7 in a Golden League Tournament game at Lancastesr High on Saturday.
Highland outhit Lancaster 12-5.
Highland pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning, as Brayden Jackson hit an RBI double, Azayaz Garcia drew a run-scoring walk and Joey Rocha hit an RBI single.
Lancaster scored three runs in the sixth inning. Brian Richards and Pete Hebert both had RBIs in the inning. Hebert finished 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles.
Highland right-handed starting pitcher Carter Wood earned the win, giving up four runs on three hits in five innings, striking out six. Rocha recorded the last three outs for the Bulldogs to earn the save.
Garcia, Rocha, Tony Cano and Jackson all had multiple hits for Highland, all finishing with two hits apiece.
Quartz Hill 23,
Knight 0
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Knight 23-0 in a Golden League Tournament game on Saturday at Knight High.
The Royals improved to 18-2 overall and 9-1 in league.
Colin Stout, Kaleb Vasquez and Dominic Lee all hit their first home runs for the Royals. Stout was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Vasquez was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs and Lee was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, a double and three runs scored.
Vasquez also made his first varsity start on the mound and earned the win, throwing three scoreless innings and giving up one hit and two walks, while striking out four. Stout also pitched a scoreless inning, as did Cole Vargas, who struck out two.
The Royals finished with 24 hits and eight players had multiple hits. Andrew Galindo was 4-for-5 with four runs and one RBI and Gus Swaner was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs.
The Royals clinched the victory with 17 runs in the fifth inning.
Women’s Tennis
AVC 5,
Mt. San Jacinto 4
SAN JACINTO — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team picked up its second win of the season with a 5-4 victory over a shorthanded Mt. San Jacinto College on Saturday.
Mt. San Jacinto was missing a No. 3 doubles team and No. 5 and 6 singles players, giving Gabriela Garcia and Jessica Huynh default wins at doubles and Garcia and Juliana Martinez default singles wins, putting the Marauders (2-6) ahead 3-0 to start.
Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano teamed up for an 8-4 victory in doubles, their third win of the year, while Marbella Rubio and Martinez earned their first win as a doubles team with an 8-5 victory.
“Very pleased with Marbella and Juliana getting their first win in doubles,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “They’ve been getting better and better.”
In singles, Henderson lost her first set 7-5 before retiring. Webb said it was probably the hardest thing the competitor has had to do.
“I know that just killed her,” Webb said. “We ask our players to give everything they have and she did that.”
Anguiano lost a three-setter 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, while Rubio fell 6-2, 6-4, and Huynh lost 6-3, 7-5.
“The singles matches were really close and they could have gone either way,” Webb said.
The two teams faceoff again at AVC on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.