LANCASTER — Some players had the sweet, elegant swing.
Others took their hacks at the ball.
But none of that mattered because if you ask all the more than 100 players that participated in the 18th Annual Marauder Athletics Golf Tournament, they would all tell you it was about the youth of the Valley, trash talking and having a good time.
The tournament, held annually at the Rancho Vista Golf Course in Palmdale, is used to benefit the Community Athletics Project as well as Marauder Athletics. The Community Athletic Project is put on by all Marauder athletic programs, coaches and players, giving the youth of the Valley free camps and clinics for each sport the school offers.
“It’s a great opportunity for the youth of our Valley and it gets them on our campus,” AVC athletic director Tom Gang said. “This gives us an opportunity to give back to the community. This also gives the kids an opportunity to meet our coaches and players. This is all about the kids.”
The event was started by former athletic director and longtime basketball coach Newton Chelette. Gang took over the reigns from Chelette and continued the tournament.
“Newton (Chelette) did a great job with this,” Gang said. “We want to make sure to fund the Community Athletic Project and the remaining will be for our athletic department.”
There were a total of 28 teams of four players each playing scramble rules. A scramble means that all team members tee off on each hole and then decide which tee shot, of the four, they like best and mark the spot with a tee or ball marker.
“I’m very pleased at the turnout here. I want to thank everybody for their support,” AVC President Ed Knudson said. “We just want everybody to be careful and make sure they’re hydrated out here. We’ve had great ongoing support for the college for many years.”
AVC was one of only 38 out of the 116 community colleges to participate in spring sports this season following COVID. Knudson said that 13 players received scholarships to 4-year schools and that “wouldn’t have happened had we not competed.”
“This is what AVC is about. When I became head coach at AVC I was only supposed to stay two years, but I fell in love with the college, the community, the board past and present, the administration past and present, so I decided to stay. Tom (Gang) stepped right in after me and has done a great job,” Chelette said. “Ed (Knudson) understands athletics and he knows what it takes. AVC will always be a special place for me.”
Many of the players who spoke anonymously joked that Chelette, a multiple winner of the event, always seemed to stack his foursome with ringers.
“This is a great chance to catch up with those who have supported the college,” AVC football head coach Perry Jehlicka said. “I enjoy this so much. There are so many prominent figures in the community that participate. It’s a fun time.”
Jehlicka said his team has never won the event.
One of the sponsors for the event, Hernando Marroquin and the McMarro Family Restaurants, said this event is all about the kids.
“I hope all these kids go on to a four-year school. It’s important to back up the youth. I value education so much and I tell kids how important it is to get a degree,” he said. “Ed (Knudson) and Tom (Gang) have done such a phenomenal job with this program. Ed is probably the best sports-minded president that AVC has had.”
In addition to the McMarro Family Restaurants, other sponsors of the event included Taft Electric, Vinsa Insurance Associates, Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects, Lucky Luke Brewing, BHE Renewables, Fonder-Salari Management and Consulting, Ledesma and Meyer Construction Company, Doublz, and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
“After what has gone on this past year this is kind of a breaking out function. It’s great to get the community involved. This just lends itself to something positive,” AVC men’s basketball head coach John Taylor said. “Part of working with the community is helping our youth. The free clinics that we offer are great. Our president has such great buy in. Many people have been afraid, but we know it can be done, you just have to be smart.”
Many current athletes from the school volunteered to show their support of the project. The athletes set up and tore down, checked teams in, were used as hosts and loaded supplies amongst other duties.
“It’s fun to be outside and interact with all the community members. It’s nice to do things that we don’t normally do,” said AVC football wide receiver Davon Jones, who volunteered for the second time at the event. “It’s cool to hang out with the other athletes. When we do the clinics, it makes me feel like an inspiration. They don’t really know who we are, but they ask for autographs and it motivates me to get to the next level.”
And just for bragging rights, this year AVC men’s golf head coach Brad Hazard and his team of three others took home the title as they combined to shoot 19-under par. Hazard’s team included assistant coach Jeremy Williamson and two former AVC alumni, Parker Matheny and Dan Pratt.
“Coming off COVID, it’s good to see the community come together. This is such a great thing for the community,” Hazard said. “All the people who came to support the Community Athletics Project is great and we’re very thankful. It’s overwhelming the support we’ve received. It seems like we’re headed in the right direction.”
Gang agreed.
“By creating the Community Athletic Project, it gives all of us an opportunity to give back, he said. “We need to tie the community with the school.”
