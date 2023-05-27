Colonial Golf

Harry Hall prepares to putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 

FORT WORTH, Texas — Harris English quipped to his caddie that no one is beating him at Colonial’s par-3 eighth hole, which is true after he followed his birdie in the opening round with a hole-in-one Friday. There is only one player ahead of him on the overall leaderboard.

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall from England maintained the solo lead through 36 holes at 12-under 128, making a spectacular save from the sand at that same par 3, for a three-stroke lead over English. After opening with an 8-under 62, Hall had four consecutive birdies midway through his second-round 66.

