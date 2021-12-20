Tough Tournament

LANCASTER — The Highland boys wrestling team finished third overall at the Eastside Boys Golden Legends Tournament on Saturday at Eastside High School.
The Bulldogs had two male wrestlers and one female win their weight class in the tournament, which was considerably bigger than the last time it was held.
The tournament had 40 schools participate and instead of 16-wrestler brackets, it featured 32-man brackets. The Eastside Girls Golden Legends Tournament featured 20 teams. Host Eastside finished fourth overall with two wrestlers placing in their weight class.
“It was a lot bigger,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said of the tournament. “Mainly because of the whole COVID. A lot of other tournaments weren’t happening. They all came to this one.
“A couple of teams showed up at the very end, just to be able to wrestle. It was a lot tougher this year as well.”
Highland senior Bobby Estrada went undefeated at 126 pounds, senior Thomas Gearllach won the 170-pound weight class and senior Cierra Abrego won at 170 pounds. All three pinned all their opponents.
Estrada went to overtime in his championship match, before pinning his opponent in the extra period.
“I’m looking forward to those three going to state,” DeVestern said. “(Gearllach’s) mental game is totally there.”
The Bulldogs had a total of nine wrestlers place, including one wrestler finish in third place in their weight class, three finished fifth and two placed seventh.
Highland sophomore Jared Mendoza was third at 113 pounds, Reid Delesdernier, a first-year wrestler, was fifth at 120 pounds, sophomore Cesar Lopez was fifth at 152 and sophomore Casper Wickes was fifth at 195 pounds. Junior Jordan Zavala was seventh at 138 pounds and first-year wrestler Noah Aguilera was seventh at 182.
“Overall, I’m very happy with the way we did,” said DeVestern, who is in his third year as the Bulldogs’ head coach. “They see the progress and they even say that.
“The program is going in the right direction.”
DeVestern said it was the first team trophy the Bulldogs won since he took over as head coach.
The Lancaster boys finished fourth overall with two wrestlers that won their weight class and a total of six placers.
Lancaster’s Heric Obregon won the 138-pound weight class and Nick Halstead won at 195 pounds.
Obregon had pins in his first three matches and scored a 6-0 victory in the championship match against Shane Rodriguez of Woodlake Union.
Halstead, the No. 2 seed in his weight class, had pins in all five of his matches, including a first-period pin against Birmingham’s Michael Wynne in the championship match.
Lancaster’s Noah Halstead finished second at 113 pounds, losing to Birmingham’s Tash Nguyen in the championship match. Noah had two pins to advance to the title match.
Lancaster’s Edvin Obregon was third at 120 pounds, with three pins and a 1-0 loss in the third-place match.
Lancaster’s Ethan Boos finished fourth at 145 pounds
Lancaster’s Agustin Del Villar finished seventh at 285 pounds.
The Eastside girls had Stephanie Galindo finish second at 111 and Nayeli Tastado place fourth at 150 pounds.
Palmdale’s Lauryn Kell won the 116-pound weight class, her teammate Naima Sirri was second at 235 and Ayanna Powers was third at 160.
Quartz Hill’s Abena Adu was third at 170 pounds, Knight’s Jacqueline Topete was fifth at 160 pounds and Desert Christian’s Jaydean Mills was fifth at 111 pounds.
The Littlerock boys finished 16th overall, as Saul Lopez was fifth at 220 and Omar Orelas finished seventh at 126 pounds.
Knight was seventh overall, with Jessie Lucas finishing second at 160 pounds.
Palmdale was 18th overall, as Jacob Mort finished fourth at 160 and Jaime Serrato was sixth at 120 pounds.
Quartz Hill was 20th overall, with Robert Macias placing third at 152 and Ryan Dodson was eighth at 120 pounds.
Host Eastside finished 30th overall and Quincy Johnson finished seventh at 170 pounds.
Desert Christian’s Walter Euceda placed eighth at 152 pounds.
Highland will participate in two tournaments during the Christmas break and before Golden League matches resume on January 12. The Bulldogs will compete in the Lake Elsinore Tournament on Wednesday and at the Silverado Tournament on Jan. 7 and 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.