Tough-luck loss

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia allowed just one run on four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts for Team Jaquish in the second complete game of her professional career, Sunday, but Team Chidester walked away with the 1-0 victory.
Alyssa Denham was just four outs away from joining Athletes Unlimited’s exclusive no-hitter club. But, her three-hit shutout performance was enough for Team Chidester’s win at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The win allowed Team Chidester to finish Week Four with a 2-1 record, while handing Team Jaquish its third straight setback.
Denham joined Cat Osterman as the only athletes to register the maximum 264 leaderboard points for a pitcher in a game after securing all 120 win points in addition to 84 stat points and the 60 points awarded to the MVP 1 selection.
Denham, who raised her record to 4-0 in the circle, did not concede a hit over her first 5.2 innings before outfielder Morgan Zerkle hit a double to left-center field that fell between outfielders Kelsey Harshman and Nicole Rangel-Mendes.
Harshman, who tallied 180 leaderboard points, secured MVP 2 accolades after driving in the lone run of the game with a double to right-center field in the sixth inning.
Garcia, who saw her record drop to 2-2, paced her squad with 104 leaderboard points and was named MVP 3. She also tallied one of Team Jaquish’s three hits in the game.
Team Chidester outfielder Tori Vidales extended her hitting streak to 10 consecutive games after a single in the first inning. She has hit safely in 11-of-12 games this season.
In Sunday afternoon’s Athletes Unlimited Softball game between Team McCleney and Team Mulipola, the pitching pair of Shannon Saile and Taylor McQuillin put together one dynamic performance, which resulted in a 3-0 triumph for Team Mulipola at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The win elevated Team Mulipola’s record to 2-1 on the week, while Team McCleney suffered its first setback and finishes the Week Four schedule with an identical 2-1 mark.
McQuillin, who secured the win in the circle, claimed MVP 1 honors and 228 leaderboard points after conceding just one hit over the final four innings with five strikeouts. She took over for Saile, who opened the game with three innings of no-hit ball with one strikeout and three walks.
Captain Dejah Mulipola was involved in all three runs for her squad, scoring twice and driving in the third marker with her home run in the sixth inning. Mulipola finished with a game-high 230 leaderboard points after going 2-for-3 in the victory, which included a sweep of all 120 win points.
Outfielder Shannon Rhodes tallied the lone hit in the loss for Team McCleney, extending her hitting streak to 12 consecutive games. Pitcher Danielle O’Toole suffered the loss after giving up three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Mulipola is atop the leaderboard with 1,462 points heading into the final week of AU’s Softball Championship season. Amanda Chidester is second (1,364), Denham is third (1,316) and Haylie McCleney is fourth (1,316). The four players will be team captains in the final week.
Garcia is currently 26th on the leaderboard with 962 points.
