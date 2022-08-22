 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited Softball | Team Chidester 1, Team Jaquish 0

Tough-luck loss

Garcia pitches well in Team Jaquish’s 1-0 Week 4 defeat

Rachel Garcia AU Week 5

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Highland and UCLA graduate Rachel Garcia (00) pitches for Team Jaquish against Team Chidester on Sunday in an Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Series game at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill. Garcia allowed just one run and struck out a career-high nine batters in her second complete game, but lost 1-0.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia allowed just one run on four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts for Team Jaquish in the second complete game of her professional career,  Sunday, but Team Chidester walked away with the 1-0 victory.

Alyssa Denham was just four outs away from joining Athletes Unlimited’s exclusive no-hitter club. But, her three-hit shutout performance was enough for Team Chidester’s win at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. 

