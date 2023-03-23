 Skip to main content
Youth Soccer | SoCal State Cup Championships | Total Futbol Academy-AV

Total Futbol Academy-AV brings home three State titles

NORCO — For the first time in the Antelope Valley, one of the newest soccer clubs brought home not one but three SoCal State Cup Championships on Saturday and Sunday at SilverLakes Park in Norco. 

The Total Futbol Academy-Antelope Valley Boys U9, Boys U11 and Girls U14 teams successfully completed the three-month long state cup tournament undefeated in their brackets. 

