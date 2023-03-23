Total Futbol Academy-AV brings home three State titles

NORCO — For the first time in the Antelope Valley, one of the newest soccer clubs brought home not one but three SoCal State Cup Championships on Saturday and Sunday at SilverLakes Park in Norco.
The Total Futbol Academy-Antelope Valley Boys U9, Boys U11 and Girls U14 teams successfully completed the three-month long state cup tournament undefeated in their brackets.
Each team faced off against the best clubs around Southern California. Every game was a challenge, with plenty of ups and downs, come-back wins, and penalty shootout victories.
The dedication and sheer determination these players exhibited to reach this level of play is an experience they will never forget.
The Boys U9 team defeated Strikers FC Orange 3-1 in the Classic Cup Division championship game.
The team is coached by Coach Tony and includes the following players: Torreon W., Ohonii P., Abraham G., Damian G., Mathew V., Christopher M., Quincy M., Giovanni B., Andrew B., Jayden F., Anthony B., Vincent C., Nathan C. and Aiden O.
The Boys U11 squad beat Future FC 4-1 in the Elite Cup Division championship game.
The team is coached by Mario Vite, Costa Kury and Profe Cinco and includes the following players: Andres G., Steven D., Allan C., Adrian Z., German H., Colton R., Jesse M., Xavier R., Yohmar F., Maxton Kury, Neymar F., David M., Damian B., Issac O. and Ivan M.
The Girls U14 team edged Liverpool FC IA SoCal 1-0 in the Premier Cup championship game.
The team is coached by Daniel Salas, Daniel A. Salas and Rafael Rincon and includes the following players: Cynthia Folgar, Sophie De Haro, Yaretzy Salas, Alyssa Dickey, Xikladie Vazquez, Alysa Campos, Halley Early, Jayleen Gutierrez, Alina Martinez, Layla Salas, Paula Rubio, Emely Rincon, Jazmyn Cardona, Jessie Salazar, Kimberly Paleo and Lizette Olmedo.
Vite, the Antelope Valley chapter director, is committed to improving individual soccer skills for both boys and girls from ages 4 and up.
After his first year of running this club, which began in the summer of 2021, the results have shown and players have most certainly developed.
“We are here to build quality players and mold them into amazing and successful young adults, with a commitment to education and soccer development,” Vite said.
TFA-AV credits all the coaches for their commitment to player development and creating a new wave of soccer energy in the Antelope Valley and all the players who persevered through all the practices and games week after week.
Most of all, TFA-AV would like to give credit to the parents for their dedication to the soccer development of their sons and daughters and to the TFA-AV club.
