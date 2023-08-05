 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer | 2022-23 All-Golden League Girls Soccer Team

Torres is Offensive MVP

Knight senior Martinez named Defensive MVP

Highland sophomore forward Janelle Torres was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 all-Golden League Girls Soccer Team, while Knight senior Vivian Martinez was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Quartz Hill sophomore Taylor Meece earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Torres led the league with 34 goals and added a team-high 18 assists. The Bulldogs finished third in the league standings with a 9-4-1 record and an 11-5-1 overall record.

