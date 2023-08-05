Torres is Offensive MVP

Highland sophomore forward Janelle Torres was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 all-Golden League Girls Soccer Team, while Knight senior Vivian Martinez was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Quartz Hill sophomore Taylor Meece earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors.
Torres led the league with 34 goals and added a team-high 18 assists. The Bulldogs finished third in the league standings with a 9-4-1 record and an 11-5-1 overall record.
Martinez helped the Hawks finish second in the Golden League standings with an 11-2-1 record (11-6-2 overall). Knight recorded seven shutouts, including a scoreless tie with Quartz Hill.
Martinez also added nine goals and six assists as a defender.
Meece helped lead the Royals to an undefeated league championship title with a 13-0-1 record (17-1-1 overall). In 18 games, she allowed just five goals with 25 saves and posted a 17-0-1 record with 13 shutouts.
Quartz Hill’s lone loss of the season came to Bishop Amat, 3-0, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals.
Joining Meece on the first team were junior teammates Charlotte Leite, Isabella Contreras, Natalie Arvizu and Katelynn Kott.
Kott led the Royals with 26 goals and added eight assists, while Contreras picked up 16 goals and three assists. Arvizu, a defender, led the team with 11 assists and added three goals and midfielder Leite scored six goals with two assists. Leite, a defender, was also the only girls soccer player in the Valley to earn all-CIF honors as she was named to the Southern Section Division 3 First Team.
Martinez was joined on the first team by Knight teammate and sister, senior Victoria Martinez, who scored a team-high 22 goals with five assists. Hawks sophomore Anahi Mejia (one goal, eight assists) and senior Monserrat Ochoa (three goals, five assists) were also named to the first team.
Torres’ Highland teammates, junior Gabriella Lomeli and senior Leylany Reyes Ceron, joined her on the first team. Lomeli scored eight goals with 13 assists, while Reyes Ceron recorded four goals and eight assists.
Littlerock seniors Brianna Montes De Oca and Brianna Perez were also named to the first team, along with Palmdale seniors Sarahi Castro and Jeisy Aragon.
Lancaster junior Makayala Kurtz, Antelope Valley junior Kimberly Aguilar and Eastside senior Melanie Avalos.
The second team included: Quartz Hill junior Riley Lang and sophomore Ruby Leon; Knight seniors Veronica Lopez and Lillianna Monroy; Highland senior Melanie Mejia and Miranda Sotelo; Littlerock junior Anabell Labra and senior Marisela Ramos; Palmdale senior Lilly Rosales and junior Janette Gutierrez; Lancaster sophomore Jordyn Fisher and senior Serena Borroel; Antelope Valley freshman Giselle Medrano; and Eastside’s Daniela Velasco Hernandez.
Honorable mentions went to Antelope Valley sophomore Kimberly Medrano, Eastside senior Savanna Renteria, Highland junior Leah Harris, Knight senior Briselda Lopez, Littlerock freshman Graciela Jacquez, Lancaster freshman Emma Varela, Palmdale junior Nikki De Leon and Quartz Hill freshman Isabella Jatico.
