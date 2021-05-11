LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team left no doubt in their opening game of the California Pacific Conference Tournament at The Hangar on Monday.
The Pioneers scored 10 runs in the first inning over Simpson and never looked back in a 17-1, seven inning victory.
With the win, UAV moves into the winner’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament and will take on the University of Saint Katherine at 11 a.m. today.
The Pioneers scored five runs with one out in the bottom of the first and added five more with two outs, scoring a total of nine runs before knocking out Simpson starting pitcher Titus Sato.
Simpson used six pitchers in the game.
Dominic Enbody went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Pioneers, while Brock Bueno finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Keola Viloria was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
William Garcia tripled and drove in a run for UAV, while Manny Perez added a solo home run. Bryan Gomez, Dawson Bakker and Hunter Reade contributed an RBI apiece.
UAV starting pitcher Andrew Garcia allowed just three hits, one walk, two hit batters and struck out four in five scoreless innings.
Andres Alonso closed out the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out one.
The Pioneers’ defense was strong, recording four double plays in the first five innings.
