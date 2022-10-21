QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team did not have any players who had previously won a playoff match on its roster.
The Royals were able to shake off its playoff jitters and inexperience in the postseason opener on Thursday against Maranatha.
Quartz Hill won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round match in straights sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 over Maranatha at Quartz Hill High School.
“For a lot of them, it was their first playoff win, so there were some nerves in the beginning,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “But I think the girls did fine. I think they did well. They warmed up and were dominant for much of the match. I’m happy with it.
“I think this was a good warmup for us. This was a good team for us to play, because they played back at us. They didn’t give up. They worked hard the whole time. They were able to send the ball back, which challenged us. One of the things we talked about in the huddle there at the end was, ‘This team isn’t going to lose. We’re going to have to beat them. They weren’t going to lose for us. They weren’t going to make the errors.’ That was nice to see. It was good for our girls to kind of rise to that a little bit.”
Quartz Hill (27-6), the No. 1 seed in Division 5, will host Bishop Amat (20-7) in a second-round match on Saturday. Bishop Amat defeated Flintridge Prep in four sets in a first-round match on Thursday.
The Royals were able to dominate the first two sets against Maranatha (13-20), the third-place team from the Olympic League.
“I think we played very good,” said Quartz Hill senior Leah Gillie, a four-year varsity player. “Everyone’s excitement was top tier. Like always, everyone has their own role and everyone trusts each other, so I feel that’s how we won.
“I think there was a lot of nerves. Coach G talked to us about it before the game and talked to us about how we should go across it. I feel like it was great advice. I think everyone had nerves, like it’s a normal thing. It helps them to get excited before the game too.”
The third set was more competitive, with nine lead changes before Quartz Hill took the lead for good, 13-12.
Quartz Hill senior Paige Stuart smashed a kill on set and match point, after the Royals were given a the set point on the previous play, but the call was overruled to give the Minutemen a temporary reprieve.
Quartz Hill junior Maliyah Cooper had three kills in the third set, senior Rachel Plantinga had two kills, Gillie had a kill and an ace and senior Skye Johns and sophomore Anaiya Cooper both had one kill apiece.
“I feel like I do feel the pressure, but it’s more prominent when you’re on the court instead of like off of the court and practicing, because you’re faced with the competition,” Gillie said. “I haven’t won a first-round playoff game, so it’s more of an excitement and like adrenaline to keep going, because we can do it.”
The Royals lost a first-round match last season in straight sets to Thousand Oaks, 25-17, 28-26, 25-11. There was no season in 2020.
Quartz Hill had not won a playoff match since winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship in 2018. The Royals lost a Division 3 first-round match in 2019.
“Last year, we saw a really tough opponent in the first round and we lost,” Gutierrez said. “We played them tough, but they were just that much better than us.
“So this is a new experience for a lot of the girls. The only one who had really done it is Leah and that was her freshman year. It’s, I think, exciting for the girls. They’ve always wanted a playoff win. It’s kind of weird to talk about, because generally Quartz Hill has tons of playoff wins, but it’s just a unique year. We have a bunch of seniors who have never won a playoff match. So that was kind of fun. They were excited. I think more excited than they would normally be.”
Quartz Hill won its sixth consecutive Golden League title this season, without losing a set in league play.
“It’s always an issue for us is getting sharpened during league,” Gutierrez said. “Thankfully we had Highland, who always plays back at us as well and that was nice to see this season. I think we’re used to it. It’s part of the reason why we leave the Valley so often and try to find matches that will push us. It definitely pays off.”
