Top-seed ’Cats get first-round win

BORON — The No. 1-seeded Boron softball players weren’t sure what to expect in their CIF-Central Section Division V first-round playoff game against No. 16 North, of Bakersfield, on Wednesday.
The athletes had already been burned in girls basketball after going undefeated during the regular season only to come up against a stronger team in the playoffs in a division higher than they were accustomed.
Similarly, the softball team was undefeated in High Desert League play, has just one loss on the season and also moved up one division.
But, Wednesday seemed to be business as usual for the Bobcats, who used a 10-run fourth inning to defeat North 13-2 in five innings.
“Pitching was kind of like what we’ve seen all year,” Boron junior Kaili York said. “I was expecting a little different, but it was the same thing we’ve seen all year.”
York got things started for the Bobcats (20-1) with a perfectly placed bunt single and quickly came home on senior Addison Tarrow’s triple.
“It felt good,” York said. “I just like getting things started.”
York and Tarrow, who scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, were both perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3. York had two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Tarrow was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs.
“I felt, honestly, really good,” Tarrow said.
The Bobcats led 2-0 until the top of the third inning when North (15-14) got on the board with two unearned runs.
Kaitlin Branson was the first baserunner for the Stars, reaching on a dropped third strike with one out in the third inning. She then stole second and came home on a two-out RBI double by Emily Dowden, who scored when Alexa Branson reached on an error.
That was all the action on the bases for North as Boron sophomore pitcher Hailey Davis held them down the rest of the way.
Davis allowed just one hit and the two unearned runs while striking out 12 batters in five innings. She struck out the side on nine pitches in the second inning and struck out eight straight from the first to third innings.
“I felt really good,” she said. “Just going into the game, I thought, ‘We got it.’ We’re a little school, but going up to the fifth division I think it was easier than we expected, just from experience.”
The Bobcats didn’t waste any time getting the lead back for Davis as York doubled and came home on Tarrow’s RBI single for a 3-2 lead.
“When we started making some errors, I was a little nervous,” Tarrow said. “Other than that, I was really proud of my team and I knew we were going to do great, regardless. I’m very proud of my team.”
The Bobcats broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth inning where every player in the lineup got a hit as they scored 10 runs and sent 14 batters to the plate.
Jordan Davis reached on an error to start the inning, Carolina Jaurequi followed with a single, Livee Garrett hit an RBI single and stole second, sending Jaurequi home on an errant throw. Payton Fox followed with an RBI double and Gracynn Hiegel bunted for a hit.
York and Tarrow hit back-to-back RBI doubles, Hailey Davis singled in a run, Tatum Wiggs doubled, Davis and Jaurequi hit RBI singles and Garrett hit an RBI groundout.
“I’m proud of them,” Boron coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “When they start working together, you can see the big change and the success that they create out there.”
Jordan Davis finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs, while Jaurequi was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Garrett was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Fox finished 1-for-2 with an RBI double, a hit by pitch and a run and Hiegel was 1-for-3 with a run. Hailey Davis had a hit, a run and an RBI, while Wiggs hit her double and scored a run.
“I think our hitting was really well today,” Hailey Davis said. “Last game, we struggled a little bit, but we pushed through this game and that’s all we had to do was hit. I know my infield has my back and so does my outfield.”
Nakaahiki loved the atmosphere created by the two teams and their coaches, who were all encouraging and welcoming to each other. North even invited Boron to participate in some of their tournaments in Bakersfield, and Nakaahiki is hoping to accept that invitation.
“I like to see the games like this when the teams get together,” he said. “We don’t know each other, but somehow it was like we knew each other. … I like the unity out there as two teams that never met. They act like they played together. It’s just creating a better atmosphere.”
As the No. 1 seed in the division, Boron will host all of its tournament games.
The Bobcats take on familiar High Desert League foe Bishop in the second round on Friday. Bishop defeated Golden Valley (Bakersfield) 5-4 on Wednesday.
“I think we really just have to keep our heads up, keep going strong and keep hitting really well and we’ll do well,” Tarrow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.