LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Lilia Vu hits off the first tee during the first day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament, Wednesday, in North Las Vegas, Nev.

 

 John Locher

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Lilia Vu and Brooke Henderson, the only players from the top 10 in women’s golf to enter the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, both delivered victories Wednesday at Shadow Creek in the opening session of pool play.

Vu never trailed in a 4-and-3 victory over Lauren Hartlage, winning two holes early and closing her out by winning four straight holes at the end.

