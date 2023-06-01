NCAA LSU Top Prospects Baseball

Associated Press

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes (20) pitches against Mississippi State during an NCAA college baseball game on May 12 at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

BATON ROUGE, La. — When 6-foot-6, 247-pound right-hander Paul Skenes steps on the mound at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium — as he will this weekend in the NCAA baseball tournament — sellout crowds 13,000 strong buzz with anticipation of 100 mph fastballs and strikeouts galore.

Taking in that scene from center field is Dylan Crews, who might be even more coveted by Major League Baseball teams than his fire-balling teammate.

