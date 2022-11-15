Kings Flames Hockey

The Candian Press via AP

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as forward Anze Kopitar (left) tries to clear the puck while Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm digs for it during third-period action on Monday in Calgary, Alberta. Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and two assists in the Flames’ 6-5 victory.

 Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY, Alberta — After losing 100-point scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason, it has taken a while for Elias Lindholm to find chemistry with new linemates. It's finally starting to come together.

Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and two assists, Adam Ruzicka added a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames held on to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 on Monday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.