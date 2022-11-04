Kings Blackhawks Hockey

Associated Press

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates with right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) and defenseman Jake McCabe (6) after he scored the winning goal against the Kings in overtime on Thursday in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews converted Jake McCabe’s pass into an open-net goal in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Toews scored his seventh goal of the season 1:31 into the sudden-death session, with goaltender Jonathan Quick drawn to the side by McCabe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.