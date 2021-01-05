Quartz Hill High senior Ryan Reddemann is lucky he got an early start at the college recruiting process.
Reddemann, a left-handed pitcher on the baseball team, first met a coach from the Gonzaga University baseball team in the fall of his sophomore season.
Two years later, Reddemann signed a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 12 to play at Gonzaga. A small group of his family and school officials gathered for a socially distanced ceremony and celebration.
“It’s exciting,” Ryan said. “It’s just a great feat to accomplish. It’s something to look forward to when you are a young kid. Obviously you always want to play baseball at the next level. When you are in high school, you want to play in college. Hopefully, maybe I can play some pro ball, but it’s definitely exciting.”
Ryan said he threw six innings for his travel team, the SoCal Bombers, in the Phoenix tournament his sophomore year and scouts were watching a different team, but two college scouts came over and saw him pitch, including one from Gonzaga.
“They gave my coach a little postcard and asked him to give them a call,” Ryan said. “From there it was history. I talked to them just about every two weeks for the past year or two. I talked to them a lot.
“It was really exciting. Once you see scouts come over and watch you pitch, no matter what school they are from, I was really excited. You get a little adrenaline going. You get a little amped. Everything starts falling in place. It’s really an awesome experience. I really enjoyed it.”
Ryan verbally committed on Sept. 19, 2019.
“It was about a year ago they called me,” Ryan said. “I wasn’t expecting an offer at the time, but they kind of put it on the table. They said ‘We had a recruiting meeting and we wanted to offer you.’ I took that into consideration. I talked to a few, like the University of San Diego. I talked to them a bit. They offered me the next week after they saw that. They’re in the same conference, so it’s a bit of a rivalry thing there.”
Ryan said visiting the Gonzaga campus in Spokane, Washington made his decision easier.
“I went for a visit up there,” Ryan said. “I just really enjoyed it up there. They made it feel like home. Great program. Great coaching staff. Great academics. Everything I like, so that’s really what made me take that decision.”
Quartz Hill baseball coach Aaron Kavanagh said he heard about Ryan before he even joined the Quartz Hill High baseball team.
“I knew what I was going to get,” Kavanagh said. “I just hope he gets a chance at a senior season, for all these kids.
“We’re proud of him in the baseball program. We’re glad we’re able to do something for him to celebrate his accomplishment. I remember before he even played an inning in the baseball program, getting a phone call asking about him. So I knew he would be here one day celebrating a Letter of Intent, so congratulations.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cut the Rebels’ season short last year and dramatically interrupted the college recruiting process.
The tentative start to the high school baseball season, with a completely revamped time table for all sports, would be later than usual, around spring break.
“Looking forward to what the future holds, both baseball and collegiate, academically,” Ryan’s mother Melanie Reddemann said.
“I’m excited. It’s very exciting,” said John Reddemann, Ryan’s father. “He’s put in a lot of work. He wants get into electrical engineering. He leaves in August. I’m in engineer. I work at at Edwards Air Force Base. Melanie, my wife, works at Edwards Air Force Base, too.”
Ryan said he wasn’t just influenced to study engineering because of his father, but he also excels in math and science.
“I’m good at math and I like those types of sciences,” Ryan said. “If baseball doesn’t work out, I’d like to become an engineer or a test pilot, or any type of pilot. Going to school at Edwards Air Force Base really had an influence on me, seeing those jets going over me every day. Just talking to my dad about engineering really sparked an interest in me.”
Ryan also developed an interest in football at Quartz Hill and became the kicker on the varsity team.
“What stands out about Ryan, we remember the accomplishments on the field, but what stands out about Ryan, first of all, he’s a great person,” Quartz Hill principal Zach Mercier said. “You guys have raised an outstanding human being. And he has taken care of business in the classroom. To be a student/athlete and to go to a school like Gonzaga, you have to be a student/athlete and that’s what he is. So we are extremely proud of him. When I think of Ryan I think this is the type of student we want to produce and send off to the world.
“So Ryan, congratulations on all your hard work. This moment is a testament of your hard work in the field and in the classroom and mom and dad, taking him to travel ball games. Getting him up when he didn’t want to do it. Buying him 17 pairs of cleats because he outgrew them. Him coming home and telling you he wants to kick and you supporting him in the kicking game. All those moments are getting us here today. Although we much rather celebrate him on the field of play, we hope we’ll be able to do that in both football and baseball, but congratulations Ryan on this moment that you have earned.”
