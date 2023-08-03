Philanthropy Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL team’s training camp on Sunday in Pittsford, N.Y. Hamlin announced Wednesday that he will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January.

NEW YORK — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January.

Hamlin announced Wednesday that he will be a brand ambassador for the tech platform B Generous, which says its “Donate Now, Pay Later” service yields much higher average donations — more than $750, compared to the average online donation of $128 collected last year.

