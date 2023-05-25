Hurricanes Panthers Hockey

Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and left wing Matthew Tkachuk (right) hold up the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3 to take the series 4-0.

 Wilfredo Lee

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk delivered for Florida, again. Sergei Bobrovsky denied Carolina, again.

The wait is over: After 27 years, the Florida Panthers — a hockey punchline no more — are again going to play for the game’s grandest prize.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.